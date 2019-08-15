3D printing manufacturer announces $42M ABQ investment | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

3D printing manufacturer announces $42M ABQ investment

Brittany Costello
August 15, 2019 05:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jabil, a Florida-based manufacturer, is investing $42 million to bring new technology and new jobs to Albuquerque. They have selected their Albuquerque site as "a national center of excellence for 3D printing." 

Advertisement

Jabil specializes in health care manufacturing and their investment in Albuquerque is expected to create roughly 120 jobs over the next five years. 

"Think of more personalized healthcare where you put devices that match maybe your profile as an individual," said Steven Borges, the executive vice president CEO of Jabil Healthcare. "That's everything from orthopedics, surgical instruments for the surgeon, and things of that nature." 

The city and state are contributing a combined $1 million in development funds to help those efforts. 

"They are bringing in money from out of state for work that they do here," said Mayor Tim Keller. "There are other ways to define it, but that has the highest return of investment for us." 

While many of the anticipated jobs are highly-skilled, Borges said they plan to work with UNM and CNM to develop a workforce. 

"It's really important that we have the skill sets," Borges said. "Learning what is important technically in order to do these particular positions and use that and leverage that – build that work force that we can essentially hire from at some point in time." 

It's still unclear what the collaboration with the colleges will look like. 

For more information about the company, click here

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: August 15, 2019 05:10 PM
Created: August 15, 2019 04:05 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police need assistance finding mother, 2 children
Police need assistance finding mother, 2 children
NM woman sentenced in connection to death of 18-month-old son
NM woman sentenced in connection to death of 18-month-old son
Downtown hotel to be restored
Downtown hotel to be restored
Video: Man rescues dog from hot car in NE Albuquerque
Video: Man rescues dog from hot car in NE Albuquerque
Police find gun inside truck connected to missing Marine investigation
Police find gun inside truck connected to missing Marine investigation
Advertisement




Lawsuit accuses APS teacher of injuring student with disabilities
Lawsuit accuses APS teacher of injuring student with disabilities
3D printing manufacturer announces $42M ABQ investment
3D printing manufacturer announces $42M ABQ investment
Couple finds eternal love at Meow Wolf's House of Eternal Return
Couple finds eternal love at Meow Wolf's House of Eternal Return
Thieves use stolen car to tow another stolen car
Thieves use stolen car to tow another stolen car
Downtown hotel to be restored
Downtown hotel to be restored