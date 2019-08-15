3D printing manufacturer announces $42M ABQ investment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jabil, a Florida-based manufacturer, is investing $42 million to bring new technology and new jobs to Albuquerque. They have selected their Albuquerque site as "a national center of excellence for 3D printing."
Jabil specializes in health care manufacturing and their investment in Albuquerque is expected to create roughly 120 jobs over the next five years.
"Think of more personalized healthcare where you put devices that match maybe your profile as an individual," said Steven Borges, the executive vice president CEO of Jabil Healthcare. "That's everything from orthopedics, surgical instruments for the surgeon, and things of that nature."
The city and state are contributing a combined $1 million in development funds to help those efforts.
"They are bringing in money from out of state for work that they do here," said Mayor Tim Keller. "There are other ways to define it, but that has the highest return of investment for us."
While many of the anticipated jobs are highly-skilled, Borges said they plan to work with UNM and CNM to develop a workforce.
"It's really important that we have the skill sets," Borges said. "Learning what is important technically in order to do these particular positions and use that and leverage that – build that work force that we can essentially hire from at some point in time."
It's still unclear what the collaboration with the colleges will look like.
