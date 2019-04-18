$3M construction project on Paradise expected to be completed in December

“We're looking at all these issues that we have now with traffic, congestion and people trying to get from point A to point B and its usually from the West Side across the river,” said Cynthia Borrego, District 5 City Councilor.

Work on Paradise has been in the plans since 2014.

It’s a project that will create two lanes in both directions on Paradise from Golf Course to Eagle Ranch.

There will be new landscaping, bike lanes and improved sidewalks.

“It definitely is needed,” said Jen Rasmussen, a West Side resident. “It’s just, it can be a little confusing.”

This is just the start of improvements to come for West Side residents. Councilor Borrego said they're trying account for all of the new buildings, residents, and increased traffic.

“You asked the question if it feels like I’m playing catchup, I think that we are trying to keep up with the growth and the growth is absolutely, it’s there,” said Borrego.

The project is expected to be completed in early December.