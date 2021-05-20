3rd person identified in Kaseman Hospital triple homicide

Joshua Panas
Updated: May 20, 2021 05:20 PM
Created: May 20, 2021 04:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department released the name of a man who was killed and left at Kaseman hospital with two others.
Albuquerque police said 34-year-old Michael Edward Sanchez was one of the victims found in a bullet-riddled car outside the hospital.
The other two victims were identified as 44-year-old Brandon Torres and 41-year-old James Fisher.
An Albuquerque police SWAT team arrested a suspect, 41-year-old Richard Kuykendall, on a federal warrant.
A criminal complaint shows that an FBI special agent believes Kuykendall may have killed one of the three men. All four men are believed to be white supremacists and members of the Aryan Brotherhood.
Right now, Kuykendall is only charged with having a gun as a convicted felon. The criminal complaint shows he has a lengthy history, including 35 arrests in New Mexico and Massachusetts, and a history of domestic violence.
