4 Albuquerque fireworks displays planned to avoid gatherings

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 29, 2020 07:27 AM
Created: June 29, 2020 07:23 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are teaming up to stage July Fourth fireworks displays in each quadrant of the metro area to encourage residents to avoid congregating in any one area while restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak remain in effect.
A statement released Saturday said the planned multiple displays are intended to allow residents to watch the fireworks from home.
“This is a different kind of summer for Albuquerque, but our city is working to keep our community’s traditions going in safe, meaningful ways,” Mayor Tim Keller said in a press release. “Launching fireworks in each quadrant of the metro will allow families to commemorate our country’s founding while keeping everyone safe and healthy. We urge Burqueños to stay home this year and enjoy the fireworks and the time with family.”
The four fireworks displays will launch from Ladera Golf Course, North Domingo Baca Park, Los Altos Golf Course, and Tom Tenorio Park.
Officials say the sites will be closed to the public several hours ahead of the planned launch time of 9:20 p.m.
