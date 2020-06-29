4 Albuquerque fireworks displays planned to avoid gatherings | KOB 4
Advertisement

4 Albuquerque fireworks displays planned to avoid gatherings

4 Albuquerque fireworks displays planned to avoid gatherings

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 29, 2020 07:27 AM
Created: June 29, 2020 07:23 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are teaming up to stage July Fourth fireworks displays in each quadrant of the metro area to encourage residents to avoid congregating in any one area while restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak remain in effect.

A statement released Saturday said the planned multiple displays are intended to allow residents to watch the fireworks from home.

Advertisement

“This is a different kind of summer for Albuquerque, but our city is working to keep our community’s traditions going in safe, meaningful ways,” Mayor Tim Keller said in a press release. “Launching fireworks in each quadrant of the metro will allow families to commemorate our country’s founding while keeping everyone safe and healthy. We urge Burqueños to stay home this year and enjoy the fireworks and the time with family.”

The four fireworks displays will launch from Ladera Golf Course, North Domingo Baca Park, Los Altos Golf Course, and Tom Tenorio Park.  

Officials say the sites will be closed to the public several hours ahead of the planned launch time of 9:20 p.m. 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Man shot, killed at party in southeast Albuquerque
APD: Man shot, killed at party in southeast Albuquerque
4 Albuquerque fireworks displays planned to avoid gatherings
4 Albuquerque fireworks displays planned to avoid gatherings
Apartment complex under construction destroyed by fire
Apartment complex under construction destroyed by fire
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 192 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 192 additional COVID-19 cases
Albuquerque City Council to address hazard pay proposal
Albuquerque City Council to address hazard pay proposal
Advertisement


APD: Man shot, killed at party in southeast Albuquerque
APD: Man shot, killed at party in southeast Albuquerque
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
Terrisa Bukovinac, founder of Pro-Life San Francisco, holds a model of a fetus as she and other anti-abortion protesters wait outside the Supreme Court for a decision, Monday, June 29, 2020. The Supreme Court has struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics, reasserting a commitment to abortion rights over fierce opposition from dissenting conservative justices in the first big abortion case of the Trump era. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
4 Albuquerque fireworks displays planned to avoid gatherings
4 Albuquerque fireworks displays planned to avoid gatherings
Navajo Nation reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Navajo Nation reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Run Against Racism: 5K run raises money for local BLM chapter
Run Against Racism: 5K run raises money for local BLM chapter