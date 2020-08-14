4 APD officers test positive for COVID-19

Employees who were in the same area as the four officers or those who may have come in contact with the officers were tested for COVID-19, the department stated.
As of Friday, a total of five sworn officers and two civilians within the department had tested positive for the virus.
The department said it is continuing to follow COVID-safe practices to prevent the spread of the virus
The measures being taken include:
- Read comments on CAD that DP added in reference to Covid19 symptoms of subjects within property/on call.
- Call by telephone and handle call without face to face contact if possible (officer discretion).
- Wear PPE, you always have the option to wear PPE!
- Once on scene, call the subjects outside and speak to them in open air. Stand upwind.
- If you must go inside a property then stay back a minimum of 6 feet if possible, wear PPE!
- Always try and maintain a minimum of 6 feet from all subjects.
- When handcuffing a complaint subject have back-up officer stay back 6 feet (if safe to do so for fellow officer).
- Maintain the same officer making contact with subject, avoid one officer handcuffing, another transporting, another restroom, etc. whenever possible.
- Open the vehicle windows when transporting, close divider window.
- Have the same partner all the time.
- When briefing do so outside in open air and maintain 6 feet between officers.
- No civilian ride-along except those approved by chain of command (official duties).
- Use social distancing on and off duty.
- Avoid out of state travel.
- Wash your hands often, use sanitizer, don’t touch your face, mouth, nose or eyes.
- Sanitize your duty gear, don’t wear your boots in your home to protect your family.
- If you think you were exposed to Covid19 or someone with Covid19, stop, put on PPE, tell your supervisor, self-isolate, stop the spread to the community and call Lt. Jim Edison.
- Remember; your personal safety, your families, your fellow officers and your community is dependent on your mindset about preventing an exposure to Covid19. Treat all your contacts like they are potentially positive for Covid19 and do all you can to prevent a “high-risk exposure”.
- Check the Proto-page/Covid19 often for updates.
- *Officers should wear PPE in all contacts with the public, in all Hospitals and the PTU.