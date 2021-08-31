4-H parents join class action lawsuit against Gov. Lujan Grisham, NMDOH

Spencer Schacht
Updated: August 31, 2021 07:54 PM
Created: August 31, 2021 06:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - 4-H parents have joined the class action lawsuit against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the health department for requiring COVID vaccines to go to the New Mexico State Fair.
The original lawsuit was filed on Aug. 19, two days after the governor's new public health order was announced. But a lot has changed in the last two weeks, and that is highlighted in the governors' response to the lawsuit.
One plaintiff, Talisha Valdez, is the Union County extension agent and a mom of two daughters who entered their 4-H animals in the State Fair. According to the lawsuit, Valdez and her daughters are not vaccinated and because of the health order, they cannot participate in the fair.
Even if they wanted to get vaccinated, court documents point out there is not enough time, “If a child receives their first shot on Aug.18, that child is not fully vaccinated and able to enter the New Mexico State Fair Grounds until September 22, which is 3 days after the New Mexico State Fair ends.”
Valdez said her daughters have spent at least 150 hours working with their animals and spent over $9,000 to prepare for the fair. Court documents said more than 35 families are in the same position.
The original filing also points out that the state can't mandate a vaccine that is not FDA approved under the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act saying, “Where a medical product is ‘unapproved’ then no one may be mandated to take it.”
Because of this, they are saying they are being discriminated against and asking for a temporary restraining order, as well as relief and damages – saying the public health order is unconstitutional.
But in the governor’s and the health department’s response, they say they have seen lawsuits like this throughout the pandemic and cite similar cases where the judge has ruled in the health department’s favor.
For example, they cite Indiana University students who went to the Supreme Court saying it's unconstitutional to require vaccines to attend school but the students lost that trial because “defendants side with the vast majority of the scientific community – including the CDC and the state’s public health experts- in concluding that COVID-19 vaccines are safe.”
The response also says the plaintiff’s argument that they can’t mandate the vaccine no longer applies because the Pfizer vaccines “is now fully approved by the food and drug administration,” since the health order first came out.
As of now, the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the State Fair is still in place, and the fair starts next week on Sept. 9.
