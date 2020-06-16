4 Investigates: A different approach to policing, violent crime reduction | KOB 4
4 Investigates: A different approach to policing, violent crime reduction

Chris Ramirez
Created: June 16, 2020 10:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department has been gathering funds and resources to create its own violence intervention program.

Albuquerque is one of 23 cities in the country embracing violence intervention strategies.

The program would consist of APD and other mental health specialists that can connect people with help.

4 Investigator Chris Ramirez has the story about a new approach to policing being taught to local departments across the country.

Click the video above to watch.


