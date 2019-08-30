4 Investigates Alert: Beware of fake IRS letters and scam calls

Elias said the person on the phone wanted his mom's personal information and told her she owed $1,500 and needed to pay $500 immediately, or get thrown in jail.

"It's weird they wanted us to go and load up some money on a card, right, at Walmart, Target, wherever," Elias said.

The gift card payment is a huge red flag according to Matthew Mora with the New Mexico Better Business Bureau. He said many people are falling for the scams – giving out social security numbers to fake government agencies.

"They can get into your bank account, they could open up stuff in your name, loans, what have you," Mora said. "Basically destroy your credit if they wanted to."

Elias said he fields a lot of customer service calls at his mobile tech support job about scam calls.

"We see that stuff all the time, spoofing, and basically nothing seems to be working anymore with the National Do Not Call Registry or blocking phone numbers," Elias said. "They find a way to manipulate a number."

That's why he never answers calls from unfamiliar numbers, and he cautions others to do the same.

However, Elias also got ahold of another scam – of what appears to be a legit-looking mail notice from the IRS. Officials said the letter was also fake, and the telling signs are the following:

The processing address in Austin is not correct.

The notice tells the taxpayer to make a check out to the IRS when it should be the U.S. Treasury.

Scammers are getting more and more creative, so here's some ways to stay ahead: