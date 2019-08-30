4 Investigates Alert: Beware of fake IRS letters and scam calls
Colton Shone
August 30, 2019 08:03 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — People hear it all the time – never give out your social security number unless you know who you are dealing with. However, the line between what's real and what's fake is blurry these days.
Advocate Anthony Elias is passionate about warning others of scams, ever since his mom was targeted by someone claiming to be with the IRS.
"I was at her house and she was in the bedroom and I overheard her freaking out about something," Elias said. "I went in there to see what was going on and she told me that the IRS was calling."
Elias said the person on the phone wanted his mom's personal information and told her she owed $1,500 and needed to pay $500 immediately, or get thrown in jail.
"It's weird they wanted us to go and load up some money on a card, right, at Walmart, Target, wherever," Elias said.
The gift card payment is a huge red flag according to Matthew Mora with the New Mexico Better Business Bureau. He said many people are falling for the scams – giving out social security numbers to fake government agencies.
"They can get into your bank account, they could open up stuff in your name, loans, what have you," Mora said. "Basically destroy your credit if they wanted to."
Elias said he fields a lot of customer service calls at his mobile tech support job about scam calls.
"We see that stuff all the time, spoofing, and basically nothing seems to be working anymore with the National Do Not Call Registry or blocking phone numbers," Elias said. "They find a way to manipulate a number."
That's why he never answers calls from unfamiliar numbers, and he cautions others to do the same.
However, Elias also got ahold of another scam – of what appears to be a legit-looking mail notice from the IRS. Officials said the letter was also fake, and the telling signs are the following:
- The processing address in Austin is not correct.
- The notice tells the taxpayer to make a check out to the IRS when it should be the U.S. Treasury.
Scammers are getting more and more creative, so here's some ways to stay ahead:
- Don't give out your social security number to just anyone. Verify the person you're talking to is the real deal.
- If someone is demanding money right away in the form of a gift card, that's a sign it's a scam.
- The IRS said it doesn't call or email people about balances. If you get a letter from the IRS that looks legit, call the IRS yourself to verify what you might owe.
