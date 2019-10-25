4 Investigates Alert: Census 2020 scams

"The Census Bureau has spent an inordinate amount of time doing research on IT and cybersecurity to make it a safe and secure process," said Dale Kelly with the U.S. Census bureau. "The 2020Census.gov website is where we want people to go and apply and get information about the census."

At that website, people can find out about official hiring events and see the contact information for local offices.

Census officials say workers will have a badge with them, and they'll only stick to certain questions. They won't ask you for:

full social security number

bank account information

monetary donations

your mother's maiden name

Watch the video above for more tips about spotting Census 2020 scams.