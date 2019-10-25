4 Investigates Alert: Census 2020 scams | KOB 4
4 Investigates Alert: Census 2020 scams

Colton Shone
October 25, 2019 11:45 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Every 10 years, the U.S. government does a population count – sending out a questionnaire to fill out. But every year, many people don't fill them out and send them back. That's why the U.S. Census Bureau has over 500,000 positions open for census takers.

While several legitimate census hiring fairs may pop up across New Mexico, you might be solicited online or in-person by someone posing to work with the census – in an effort to get your personal information, including social security number, name and address. 

In New Mexico, the Census Bureau is looking for 3,500 census takers. The pay in Albuquerque is $15 to $50 an hour. 

"The Census Bureau has spent an inordinate amount of time doing research on IT and cybersecurity to make it a safe and secure process," said Dale Kelly with the U.S. Census bureau. "The 2020Census.gov website is where we want people to go and apply and get information about the census."

At that website, people can find out about official hiring events and see the contact information for local offices. 

Census officials say workers will have a badge with them, and they'll only stick to certain questions. They won't ask you for:

  • full social security number
  • bank account information
  • monetary donations
  • your mother's maiden name

 Watch the video above for more tips about spotting Census 2020 scams. 

