4 Investigates Alert: Halloween costume scams
Colton Shone
October 11, 2019 11:37 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Like ghouls and goblins on Halloween night, scammers are coming out in full force during the month of October – looking for your money and personal information.
Matthew Mora with the New Mexico Better Business Bureau said to be on the lookout for websites promising great deals on costumes.
"Chances are you might get the costume but it won't be up to par," Mora said. "Or it'll be insanely expensive and you'll find more charges to your card than what you put on there."
If you're choosing to buy your Halloween costumes at a store, you might go to one of the popular pop-up stores. There are legitimate ones, but Mora said some without name recognition can also pop-up around this time of year – so check them out to see if they're accredited.
Some key takeaways?
- Check that it's a secure website
- Use a credit card
- Do your research
Watch the video above for more information.
Credits
Created: October 11, 2019 11:37 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved