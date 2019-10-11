4 Investigates Alert: Halloween costume scams | KOB 4
4 Investigates Alert: Halloween costume scams

Colton Shone
October 11, 2019 11:37 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Like ghouls and goblins on Halloween night, scammers are coming out in full force during the month of October – looking for your money and personal information. 

Matthew Mora with the New Mexico Better Business Bureau said to be on the lookout for websites promising great deals on costumes. 

"Chances are you might get the costume but it won't be up to par," Mora said. "Or it'll be insanely expensive and you'll find more charges to your card than what you put on there."

If you're choosing to buy your Halloween costumes at a store, you might go to one of the popular pop-up stores. There are legitimate ones, but Mora said some without name recognition can also pop-up around this time of year – so check them out to see if they're accredited. 

Some key takeaways? 

  • Check that it's a secure website
  • Use a credit card
  • Do your research

Watch the video above for more information. 

Created: October 11, 2019 11:37 AM

