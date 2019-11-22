4 Investigates Alert: Holiday shopping scams | KOB 4
4 Investigates Alert: Holiday shopping scams

Colton Shone
Updated: November 22, 2019 10:49 AM
Created: November 22, 2019 10:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The holiday shopping time frame is going to be shorter this year. There's only 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, so retail experts predict a lot of people will save time by shopping online. 

New research suggests online spending will top $143 billion. But before you whip out your credit cards, beware of holiday scams. 

Anti-virus software company Norton says scammers can peek at what you're doing online if you use a public, unsecured Wi-Fi network. Scammers could steal your credit card information. 

If a website appears suspicious, people can enter it into the Better Business Bureau's Online Scam Tracker to see if there's been any reports of scams. 

Officials say that if you buy something online from someone using Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, or OfferUp – make sure to meet in person at a Safe Exchange Zone, located at Albuquerque Police Department substations all across the city. 

Some key takeaways: 

  • Use a credit card. You can file a claim with the credit card company if you believe you were scammed. 
  • Look out for fake sale emails. If it ends up in your junk or spam folder, there may be a reason for that. 
  • Look for security marks on the website, like that the address bar includes HTTPS instead of just HTTP. 

For more information, watch Colton's full report above. 


