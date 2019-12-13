4 Investigates Alert: Lost pet scam

Martinez put fliers up all over the neighborhood and posted in several online forums, hoping someone may have seen him.

Then she got a text message that said, "I have your dog." The person also sent a blurry photo of what looked like Casper.

But then more text messages came along, "You ain't getting him for free," and "You will have to reward me for finding and taking care of him."

"He wanted an iTunes card for $100 in order for me to get my dog," Martinez said. She planned to meet the person in the parking lot of a restaurant, but the person never showed up.

Then she received some more text messages, "I will get a better deal on Craigslist or any local pet market," and "I am selling him, so please stop texting."

Matthew Mora with the Better Business Bureau of New Mexico said these pet ransom scams are becoming more common.

"It's kind of a traumatic experience for them, so these scammers will prey on that desperation," Mora said. "This person is probably desperate to get their animal back, they may not even think this is a scam. So they'll wire money, send gift cards, and ultimately, they just won't see their pet ever again."

Mora said to be general in the description of a lost pet. Size, breed, collar information is OK to give out, but leave out special markings. If someone says they found your pet, then ask if there's a special marking somewhere, or to send a photo. You might even want to consider making your pet pictures private on social media.

"If your dog went missing and you have a bunch of pictures, they could easily go and take a picture, flip it, manipulate it, send it to you and say, 'oh hey, I found your dog,'" Mora said.

Martinez still hasn't been reunited with Casper, but she's holding onto hope that he'll be back in her arms soon.

"I don't know what to do at this point," Martinez said. "I just want people to know when you post up your pets like this, on all these sites, that there's actually people out there trying to hurt other people and get their money."

Some key takeaways:

If you post your lost pet, use a black & white photo – that leaves little room for photoshopping.

Ask the person who "found" your pet for as much information as possible. Mora said that most scammers won't give you their name and number.

Be skeptical until you have definite proof.

