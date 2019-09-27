4 Investigates Alert: Streaming scammers

Now the Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers of new apps and add-ons that work with streaming devices that let people watch illegal pirated movies and shows. Those devices can be found online and sold cheap.

Stuart Gorelick, owner of Sandia Computer, says illegally downloading content is nothing new – but these add-ons and pirated streaming sites are ways scammers keep evolving.

"First of all, 90% of those sites have at least 100 malware and 100 virus infections that would automatically download the second you go to the website," Gorelick said.

He said that essentially opens the back door to your computer and all the information inside can be swiped.

Hackers can steal your credit card information stored on sites that you shop on.

Hackers can steal your stored username and passwords.

Hackers can make purchases and send you the bill.

Gorelick said that malware and viruses could also turn a computer into an expensive paperweight.

"Some will target you for a billion ads the next time you start up," Gorelick said. "Some of them have been so bad that they'll literally damage your hard drive and you won't be able to use your computer."

Best case scenario? Don't stream illegal content or you might end up paying for it in more ways than one.