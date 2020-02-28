4 Investigates Alert: Unclaimed funds at the US Bankruptcy Court | KOB 4
4 Investigates Alert: Unclaimed funds at the US Bankruptcy Court

Colton Shone
Created: February 28, 2020 07:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wouldn't it be nice to have some money in an account that you didn't even know about? Believe it or not – hundreds of people in New Mexico are in that exact situation. 

There's nearly a million dollars that hasn't been claimed, and the people in charge of it want to find you to give you your money. 

"What we have is a nationwide problem where we have millions of dollars that the court has collected through the bankruptcy process but we can't disperse it," said Lana Mereweather, clerk of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Mexico. 

She says sometimes the court just can't find people who are owed the money and an account for New Mexicans has over $800,000.

"We want people to claim their money," Mereweather said. "It's just sitting there."

She said some of the bankruptcy cases stem from the 90s, so people lose track of the case, move and don't update their address, or they die.  

Some settlement money comes from high profile cases like the closure of Crestview Funeral Home, Furr's Supermarkets, and partial restitution from the Douglas Vaughan Ponzi-scheme. 

"The amount that are owed are not life-altering amounts, a couple hundred dollars here, a couple hundred dollars there," Mereweather said. "But still it's their money."

Here's what you need to know: 

  • Visit the website for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Mexico – it has everything you need. 
  • Find the link for the Unclaimed Funds Locator
  • In the "Creditor" line, put your name and hit "Search."
  •  If you have money waiting for you, the website for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Mexico will tell you what you need to do to get it. 
  • Also, if someone who is owed money has died, family members may be eligible to get that money as well. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

