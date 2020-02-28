4 Investigates Alert: Unclaimed funds at the US Bankruptcy Court

"We want people to claim their money," Mereweather said. "It's just sitting there."

She said some of the bankruptcy cases stem from the 90s, so people lose track of the case, move and don't update their address, or they die.

Some settlement money comes from high profile cases like the closure of Crestview Funeral Home, Furr's Supermarkets, and partial restitution from the Douglas Vaughan Ponzi-scheme.

"The amount that are owed are not life-altering amounts, a couple hundred dollars here, a couple hundred dollars there," Mereweather said. "But still it's their money."

Here's what you need to know: