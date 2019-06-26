4 Investigates: City projects over budget and behind schedule
Chris Ramirez
June 26, 2019 10:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some major projects in Albuquerque were delayed and cost millions more than expected. From the Albuquerque Sunport to the new penguin exhibit, 4 Investigator Chris Ramirez is getting answers.
For instance, the new penguin exhibit at the ABQ BioPark has garnered a lot of excitement, but the truth is – the exhibit should have been finished 17 months ago. Documents obtained by KOB 4 show the city and the construction firm agreed that the exhibit would be completed by February 11, 2018.
Mayor Tim Keller tweeted over the weekend that it won't be open until late July 2019.
Documents also show that the exhibit cost more than $14 million for taxpayers, instead of the $11 million that was budgeted.
Not only that, but renovations at the Albuquerque Sunport are also behind schedule. The terminal improvement project includes new signs, new airline ticket counters, new LED lighting, upgraded heating and cooling and outdoor coverings in the drop-off and pick-up areas.
The project at the Sunport is now over budget by more than $2.7 million and past deadline by more than a year.
Other projects at the Sunport were also over budget and have missed deadlines.
Mayor Keller's Chief Operations Officer Lawrence Rael pointed out that all of the projects mentioned were started by Mayor Richard Berry's administration and inherited by Mayor Keller's team.
Rael said many of the projects weren't scoped well enough at the start.
