4 Investigates: City projects over budget and behind schedule

Documents also show that the exhibit cost more than $14 million for taxpayers, instead of the $11 million that was budgeted.

Not only that, but renovations at the Albuquerque Sunport are also behind schedule. The terminal improvement project includes new signs, new airline ticket counters, new LED lighting, upgraded heating and cooling and outdoor coverings in the drop-off and pick-up areas.

The project at the Sunport is now over budget by more than $2.7 million and past deadline by more than a year.

Other projects at the Sunport were also over budget and have missed deadlines.

Mayor Keller's Chief Operations Officer Lawrence Rael pointed out that all of the projects mentioned were started by Mayor Richard Berry's administration and inherited by Mayor Keller's team.

Rael said many of the projects weren't scoped well enough at the start.

