4 Investigates: Darian Bashir, the man accused of murdering UNM baseball player | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

4 Investigates: Darian Bashir, the man accused of murdering UNM baseball player

Chris Ramirez
May 17, 2019 10:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Darian Bashir is behind bars now, but only after he was accused of killing UNM athlete Jackson Weller

Advertisement

Earlier this year on February 12, Bashir picked up a felony charge for shooting out of a motor vehicle.

In September 2018, Bashir was also charged with shooting a man in the stomach. 

Judge Cindy Leos dismissed the September case. In her dismissal order, she noted:

  • DA's office missed deadlines
  • DA's office did not arrange witness interviews 
  • DA's office did not properly request warrants
  • At least once, the assistant district attorney assigned to the case failed to show up to court 

The president-elect of the New Mexico Defense Attorney's Association Richard Pugh said that failings of the District Attorney's Office matter. He said that if prosecutors had done a better job, Bashir's February arrest might have been considered a violation of his supervision and maybe Bashir would have been in jail the night he allegedly killed Weller. 

District Attorney Raul Torrez didn't make excuses for the failures, but he disagrees that the failures caused the dismissal. Torrez said the case simply wasn't ready for trial.

"At the end of the day, we expect more from attorneys and we want them to be able to meet the demands of the case volume," Torrez said. "But without cooperative witnesses, we're not able to move forward."

Judge Brett Loveless considered the May killing a violation of Bashir's release conditions in the February case. 

Chris Ramirez goes through the timeline of Bashir's criminal cases in the video above.

Credits

Chris Ramirez


Updated: May 17, 2019 10:19 PM
Created: May 17, 2019 08:45 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Bottomless Lakes State Park evacuated as fire grows in SE New Mexico
Bottomless Lakes State Park evacuated as fire grows in SE New Mexico
Measles case confirmed in New Mexico
Measles case confirmed in New Mexico
Police identify suspect from officer-involved shooting in NE Albuquerque
Police identify suspect from officer-involved shooting in NE Albuquerque
Sandoval County settles lawsuit following inmate death
Sandoval County settles lawsuit following inmate death
4 Investigates: Darian Bashir, the man accused of murdering UNM baseball player
4 Investigates: Darian Bashir, the man accused of murdering UNM baseball player
Advertisement




Police identify suspect from officer-involved shooting in NE Albuquerque
Police identify suspect from officer-involved shooting in NE Albuquerque
Nob Hill crime-fighting strategy modeled after downtown plan
Nob Hill crime-fighting strategy modeled after downtown plan
Measles case confirmed in New Mexico
Measles case confirmed in New Mexico
4 Investigates: Darian Bashir, the man accused of murdering UNM baseball player
4 Investigates: Darian Bashir, the man accused of murdering UNM baseball player
Sandoval County settles lawsuit following inmate death
Sandoval County settles lawsuit following inmate death