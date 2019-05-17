4 Investigates: Darian Bashir, the man accused of murdering UNM baseball player

Judge Cindy Leos dismissed the September case. In her dismissal order, she noted:

DA's office missed deadlines

DA's office did not arrange witness interviews

DA's office did not properly request warrants

At least once, the assistant district attorney assigned to the case failed to show up to court

The president-elect of the New Mexico Defense Attorney's Association Richard Pugh said that failings of the District Attorney's Office matter. He said that if prosecutors had done a better job, Bashir's February arrest might have been considered a violation of his supervision and maybe Bashir would have been in jail the night he allegedly killed Weller.

District Attorney Raul Torrez didn't make excuses for the failures, but he disagrees that the failures caused the dismissal. Torrez said the case simply wasn't ready for trial.

"At the end of the day, we expect more from attorneys and we want them to be able to meet the demands of the case volume," Torrez said. "But without cooperative witnesses, we're not able to move forward."

Judge Brett Loveless considered the May killing a violation of Bashir's release conditions in the February case.

