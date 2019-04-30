4 Investigates: Hobbyist drones interfere with wildfire fighting, putting public at risk

“The public is at risk because we have to stop fighting fires essentially,” said Ryan Myers who is a regional risk management officer for the US Forest Service.

“If you’re flying drones out there we can’t be doing our job,” said Myers, adding later: “If you’re flying, we can’t.”

Myers is based in New Mexico and when he’s not on the ground, he’s thousands of feet in the air flying above massive wildfires throughout the southwest. Part of his job is to safely conduct the symphony of planes, tankers and helicopters flying above the fires.

“Our number one priority with wildland fire management is public and firefighter safety so when people are flying drones in airspace where we're trying to operate with aviation resources it's not safe... and it's not safe for the pilots,” said Myers. “It's not safe for the crews, it's not safe for the ground resources and it has consequences with the public as well.”

It’s illegal to fly private drones anywhere near active wildfires but last year it happened 28 times nationwide. It’s happened in New Mexico as well.

In 2017, a red quad chopper drone flew into restricted airspace while crews battled the Cajete Fire in Northern New Mexico. As a result, firefighting efforts were stopped for nearly two hours until deemed safe again. That same year, two other New Mexico wildfires encountered drone interference.

One of the most notable instances of drone interference was in 2015 when a wildfire raged toward a busy freeway in Southern California. Five drones were reported as interfering with air support. The incursion halted firefighting efforts for 20 precious minutes as the fire torched cars and sent passengers running for their lives.

Flying a drone into restricted airspace could land you a hefty fine – up to $20,000 in some cases. However, the reality is – tracking down drone operators who break the rules isn’t easy.

A spokesperson for the FAA told 4 Investigates the agency currently has “no open enforcement actions against New Mexico [drone] operators.” The agency also looked into the Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta where 40 drones were detected in restricted airspace during last year’s festival – however, the FAA was ultimately “unable to identify any of the drone operators” who broke the law.

New Mexico’s only state law related to drones has to do with unwanted surveillance. However, some federal lawmakers want to make it a felony for drone operators who interfere with wildfires. That bill was introduced on Capitol Hill last summer but has not seen much movement.