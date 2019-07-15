4 Investigates: Las Vegas mayor removes agenda item calling for her resignation

Through publicly-filed search warrants, Attorney General Hector Balderas accused Gurule-Giron of funneling lucrative city contracts to her boyfriend – an owner of a local construction company. Balderas also believes the mayor bullied her own employees, forcing them to give her boyfriend free city services.

Alarmed by the accusations, the Las Vegas city council had planned on taking a vote to remove the mayor from office.

The agenda item was even on a draft council agenda obtained by 4 Investigates last week. However, when the official agenda was published over the weekend, Gurule-Giron removed that item – ensuring the council will not vote to remove her.

"The city charter allows the council to review and address the qualifications of the other members of the governing body, that includes the mayor. It also allows us to remove the mayor, according to municipal code," said Barbara Perea, Las Vegas city councilor.

She said Gurule-Giron frequently removes important items off the agenda, which has crippled the ability to manage the city.

"Essentially, she is usurping our ability to represent the people of the city," Perea said. "That has been going on since she took office."

Gurule-Giron has not been criminally charged at this point. The city council was hoping to debate whether Gurule-Giron can adequately represent the people of Las Vegas after essentially being accused of defrauding her own city.

The councilors told KOB 4 they have asked the New Mexico Attorney General's Office to explore whether the mayor has the legal ability to remove agenda items or not.