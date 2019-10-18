4 Investigates: Lawsuit alleges MDC creates unsafe environment for female inmates | KOB 4
4 Investigates: Lawsuit alleges MDC creates unsafe environment for female inmates

Chris Ramirez
October 18, 2019 10:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—In a lawsuit filed this month, the woman referred to as “M.P.” said a former Bernalillo County corrections officer, Johnny Reveles, raped her in a closet.

The suit claims Reveles “put a hand around her neck. Told her to be quiet.”

Laura Schauer Ives represents the victim in the lawsuit.

“To be sexually assaulted in a place that should be safe and by somebody has sworn to protect and serve is all the more damaging,” Schauer Ives said.

Shortly after the rape in 2018, Reveles was criminally charged. This past summer he was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison.

But “M.P.’s” lawsuit alleges that problems at MDC have created an environment where it is easy for male guards to rape female inmates.

The lawsuit refers to a 2008 Department of Justice study that noted factors that have contributed to numerous sexual assaults in jail:

-Insufficient video camera surveillance

-Inadequate training

-Insufficient policies

The suit also alleges the jail is not complying with a federal law called the “Rape Elimination Act,” which was passed to protect victims like “M.P.”

KOB 4 reached out to Bernalillo County for comment Friday morning. A spokesperson stated, “the safety of inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center is always of utmost importance. The county does not comment on pending litigation.”

