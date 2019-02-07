4 Investigates: Marjori Krebs involvement in Paul Krebs case

Then there's the cover-up - telling his wife Marjori to deliver an anonymous $25,000 check that "should not be traceable if public."

Authorities say his wife received these instructions on her university email: "delete everything I sent when done so nothing discoverable in IPRA (public records) request. Including your delete file. Thanks."

At this point, it's still unclear if Marjori Krebs will face criminal charges as the case against her husband moves forward.

"We haven't made final determinations on other actors at this time," said Attorney General Hector Balderas.

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled for Paul Krebs in the coming weeks.

KOB reached out to UNM to find out if Marjori Krebs has faced any disciplinary action. UNM released this statement:

"The University looked into whether Professor Krebs had violated any institutional policies. While no violations were found, she received coaching regarding the applicable policies."