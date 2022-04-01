4 Investigates: Mediation fails with Archdiocese of Santa Fe

"The most recent mediator has helped the parties make some progress, some significant progress," Monagle said. "We're not there yet. There is work to be done, but I think it's safe to say there was significant progress this week."

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported the archdiocese has been in conflict with four insurance carriers over how much the companies should pay in the settlement.

"I'm not able to verify any kind of specific mediation dynamics, I can say though, insurance companies are always reluctant to pony up money," Monagle said. "That's part of their business model."

As the clock ticks, the archdiocese continues to spend millions on legal and accounting fees. The hundreds of victims sexually abused by clergy continue to wait.

Even when a dollar amount is agreed upon, it's not a done deal. The creditors in this bankruptcy, which would be the abuse survivors, will have to vote to agree on the terms of the settlement. The parties are all due back in federal court later this month to report to a judge on where things stand.