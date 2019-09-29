4 Investigates: Neighborhood held ‘hostage’ with home sales frozen for years

Music is now eager to build a new home in the east mountains and move out. Her garage is filled with packed boxes from when she expected her house would close in fall of 2017.

“I didn’t want to unpack it because I didn’t know when I might be moving—but it’s been out here for two years,” Music said.

Her life has effectively been on hold for two years and she’s not the only one facing this problem.

Since early 2017, not a single home at the Sawmill Community Land Trust has been sold – not because of the housing market but because of a legal blunder.

A COMMUNITY HELD ‘HOSTAGE’

It’s important to understand the homeowners at the center of this problem do not own the land their homes sit on. The land belongs to the Sawmill Land Trust which requires home sale transactions to be made through the land trust organization itself. That process is not supposed to be a problem—but it is.

At a town hall organized by the 4 Investigates team, homeowners expressed their frustration.

“I’m basically held hostage,” Music said. “We just need somebody to help us.”

A total of 93 homes sit on the Sawmill Community Land Trust. Eighty of those homes are required to be sold at subsidized rates with funds provided through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

At some point in 2017, HUD officials raised a red flag. Too many homes were sold at full market value which put the community out of compliance and resulted in putting everything on hold.

In December 2017, the City of Albuquerque, which manages HUD funds, sent a letter to the Sawmill Land Trust Board ordering them to stop all home sales, citing in part a “shortage of affordable homeownership.”

“When it came to the moratorium there was no communication. I actually had an open house the same day that they had the moratorium,” said homeowner Bobby Garcia.

It’s a hassle for homebuyers too.

“We’re on the other end of the scale. We’ve tried to buy here for over two years, got qualified financially,” said Jan Cunningham. “This is the first I’ve ever heard there was a moratorium on sales— we were never told that.”

PROBLEMATIC PAST LEADERSHIP

During the town hall conducted by the 4 Investigates team, Rashan Jones — the new board president for the Sawmill Land Trust — spoke to a community concerned not just about the ability to sell their homes but how the trust has been handling the issue.

“The truth is we were lied to. We never got answer and we have tried to work with the board but frankly they’re inexperienced,” said homeowner Theresa Music.

Board President Jones acknowledged homeowners’ concerns during the town hall.

“Every single thing you people have said today is absolutely true,” said Jones. “The board wasn’t run the way it should have been.”

Records obtained by the 4 Investigates team reveal the city actually lifted its moratorium on home sales in November 2018. It’s been nearly a year since that restriction was lifted but still no homes have been sold.

Many homeowners point to one glaring problem. For at least a year, the land trust office that is in charge of facilitating home sales was empty. Residents often encountered nothing but an answering machine and locked doors.

NEW LEADERSHIP PUSHES FORWARD

“Without someone in a leadership place to steer the ship, we just kind of ran aground,” said Board President Jones.

Jones said the land trust organization is making progress, which includes a new staff member whose main job is to get home sales back online and to bring the community back into HUD compliance.

JONES: We are expecting to be able to move houses before the end of the year.

REPORTER: As you can understand, there are a lot of folks in that meeting who said ‘hey, we’ve heard this before – this is lip service’ – what makes this different?

JONES: When you call the Sawmill line it’s not just some random line. It’s not just an answering machine. If it doesn’t get answered, it rolls over to my personal cell phone…. There’s someone here who actually cares.

In the meantime, homeowners like Music are ready for the next chapter of their lives and they’re tired of waiting.

“I’m just skeptical,” said Music. “We’re just trying to find a way to sell our homes like any other normal homeowner would be able to do.”