4 Investigates: New documents reveal Santa Fe's problem with training city workers
Nathan O'Neal
September 30, 2019 06:56 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.—Following the workplace death of a city employee that was killed while performing electrical work he was not supposed to do, KOB 4 uncovered documents that show that this isn’t the first time city workers were not properly trained.
Toby Williams, 27, was electrocuted to death after trying to change light fixtures at the Santa Fe Convention Center.
An investigation by the state’s environment department ultimately slapped the city of Santa Fe with seven safety violations, including failure to properly train workers.
Results of a separate investigation show the city’s problem with training workers goes deeper.
Back in February, just two months before Toby’s death, state inspectors cited the city for similar electrical violations at city water facilities.
Those records revealed that the city “did not ensure that employees understood the purposes and function of the energy control program,” which is intended to keep workers safe.
City officials said they have since corrected that problem and trained their workers. When KOB 4 last spoke with city officials in June, they said the city was implementing new safeguards to help prevent hazardous work environments.
“I now have a responsibility as the public works director of Santa Fe to oversee these processes are being implemented no matter where the work is being done,” said Public Works Director Regina Wheeler. “Even outside of public works, so that's a level of oversight that did not exist.”
When KOB 4 previously reported on safety violations last week, a city spokesperson said they could not comment due to pending litigation.
Credits
