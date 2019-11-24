4 Investigates: Reports reveal 40% of tattoo parlors in NM fail inspections

2. Every artist and apprentice is required to post a license in their work area. Compare the photo on the license to the artist to ensure it’s the same person. Also check to make sure the license has not expired.

3. Before any tattooing begins, ask the artist to see all the inks and needles they will use on you. Each needle should be packaged in sterile materials. Inks and needles all have expiration dates. Check to ensure expiration dates are valid.

4. Ensure the artist uses sterile gloves at all times. The artist should never cross contaminate the gloves. For example, of the artist handles money or food, they should change gloves before performing any body art on you.

To file a complaint about body art performed on you in New Mexico, you can fill out this form.