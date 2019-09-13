4 Investigates: Scammers asking for people's DNA

George trusts his son and the company he plans to work with. However, many others have fallen victim to scams involving DNA kits.

According to those who have been scammed, people are going door-to-door and telling homeowners that they work for an insurance company and need to collect their DNA.

“They're basically being told you have to take this test to see where you're at with your benefits, whether you can keep them,” said Matthew Mora, spokesperson with the New Mexico Better Business Bureau.

Mora said scammers are looking to gain people’s trust by collecting their DNA so they can obtain personal information.

And going door-to-door isn’t the only way scammers are targeting people, according to Mora.

“In other instances, we have seen people call and say, ‘Hey, we're sending you this, you have to take it, you have to, you have to, you have to,’ and then there will be follow up calls,” Mora said.

People who have questions about their insurance are encouraged to contact their insurance provider before giving out any information.

If they believe they are being scammed, they can contact the Health and Human Services Department to report the incident.