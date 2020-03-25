4 Investigates: Settlement reached following death of Santa Fe city worker | KOB 4
4 Investigates: Settlement reached following death of Santa Fe city worker

Nathan O'Neal
Created: March 25, 2020 09:34 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — The City of Santa Fe has reached a settlement agreement with the state stemming from the workplace death of a city employee at the convention center in April 2019.

Toby Williams was killed on the job while he was performing electrical work he wasn’t qualified to perform, according to a state investigation.

The investigation conducted by the Construction Industries Division also revealed unqualified city workers were performing electrical, maintenance and plumbing work, which is against the law.

A separate state investigation also slapped the city with several safety violations, including a failure to properly train workers.

Toby’s father previously told the 4 Investigates team that he was in search of accountability.

“There was literally no one in charge,” said Neil Williams shortly after the incident. “There was literally no one licensed providing the required supervision and training being physically present on-site as required by law.”

Public Works Director Regina Wheeler previously said the city had made improvements.

“We do have a level of scrutiny and oversight – a layer of policy that we’ve added in response to the incident,” said Wheeler.

According to the settlement reached with the state, new safety protocols must be implemented regarding who can perform electrical work at the convention center.

“The written policy will require all electrical work at [the convention center] to be performed by a journeyman and/or apprentice supervised by a journeyman license…” the settlement states.  

The settlement also dictates $60,000 be paid in civil penalties and another $60,000 to be invested in safety improvements.


