4 Investigates: Texas man caught in Carlsbad court mix up over traffic citation

“I don't want to travel across two states and put everybody at risk,” Peters said.

The court was in violation of an order issued March 23 by the New Mexico Supreme Court in response to the coronavirus pandemic. In part, the order states, "all judges are now required to use telephonic or audio-visual attendance for court appearances."

On this issue, a spokesman for the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts added, “an order of the Supreme Court last month requires all state courts to use remote appearances by parties, unless there's an emergency that requires in-person appearances or the parties request to appear in person.”

The KOB 4 Investigates Team called the magistrate court to ask why it was seemingly giving Peters misinformation and defying the Supreme Court’s orders. A receptionist said the court’s manager would return the call, but no one from the court responded.

But, after the 4 Investigates Team started asking questions on Peters’ behalf, someone from the Carlsbad Magistrate Court called Peters to inform him that his court proceeding would now be done telephonically.