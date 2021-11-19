4 Investigates: The Gateway Center in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Gateway Center project was approved by voters back in 2019. Earlier this month, the city got the permit for the shelter approved, and they've also been hiring more staff and getting ready to open sometime in 2022.

There's still a lot of work to do before the 24/7 shelter can open. Spencer Schacht got an inside look at the Gateway Center and shows us an example of what we can expect with this project.