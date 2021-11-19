4 Investigates: The Gateway Center in Albuquerque | KOB 4
4 Investigates: The Gateway Center in Albuquerque

Spencer Schacht
Updated: November 19, 2021 10:26 PM
Created: November 19, 2021 04:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Gateway Center project was approved by voters back in 2019. Earlier this month, the city got the permit for the shelter approved, and they've also been hiring more staff and getting ready to open sometime in 2022.

There's still a lot of work to do before the 24/7 shelter can open. Spencer Schacht got an inside look at the Gateway Center and shows us an example of what we can expect with this project.

Click on the video above for the full story.


