4 Investigates: Water bill balloons to nearly $2,000

“It just keeps growing and growing and growing and I can never get around it,” said Hannan, whose most recent bill totaled $1892.98.

“We just run a basic home. It’s not anything fancy,” Hannan said. “I don’t have livestock. I don’t farm. It’s pretty basic and the rest of it is phantom money that they may or may not be collecting from other people on other bills.”

At least one village councilor concedes there’s a problem.

“It’s almost loan-sharking is the best way to put it. It looks that way,” said councilor Jake Bruton. “It appears to be that we have been overcharging on interest. We have not been adhering to the ordinance.”

Village ordinance allows the government to charge a 10-percent late fee. However, Bruton says that’s not exactly what’s happening.

“I feel as though it’s just a clerical error that we should have been billing according to the ordinance and we’re billing according to how somebody set it up at some point in the past,” said Bruton.

This all boils down to the interpretation of the law since the ordinance itself is so vague. The question remains: Should late payments be subject to a flat fee or get bigger and bigger over time?

“It just seems like an injustice being done and it needs to be remedied,” said Bruton.

The billing issue has been brought up at least three times before in Village Council meetings. However, the village doesn’t know if this is an isolated issue or whether it could affect the entire community.

“My main message is to the mayor. It’s simple math and it’s incorrect and your system is broken and we’ve called that to your attention,” said Hannan.

Emails to Mayor Gloria Chavez prove she knew about the billing concerns more than a year ago. She replied back to some emails but there’s still no solution.

When 4 Investigates called the mayor’s office, she did not want to give an interview but said in a statement, in part: “We have actively been working on this issue for some time to come up with a resolution. At no time has our position been to act maliciously toward any resident."

However, Hannan said its taken too long to be rectified.

“It’s just falling on deaf ears and it’s gone on way too long,” Hannan said.”It just needs to be made right. Fair is fair.”

Monday night, when 4 Investigates showed up to the village council meeting, the council voted to change the way it bills its residents.

They will no longer bill interest on top of interest. The move effectively rolls back the way things have been done in the village for decades.

“This went back to 1993. It just kind of continued and snowballed and the interpretation got messed up and we need to make it right. It’s time,” Mayor Chavez said during the council meeting.

Moving forward, the village will allow residents to appeal previous billing issue and handled on a case by case basis. However, it will be up to the resident to come forward.