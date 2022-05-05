4 Investigates: Wrongful death suit filed against CYFD

The video shows APD and CYFD responding to an urgent care in October 2019, where they met Krista Cruz and her son James. James had showed up with injuries to his arm, his private area, and numerous other areas. It took a crime scene investigator around 14 minutes to document all of the injuries.



A health care professional expressed concern of possible abuse. They told APD and CYFD that James had disclosed sexual abuse.



Attorneys representing Dunklee Cruz said numerous, so-called, "accidents" are well documented over the course of his very short life. Rachel Berenson, Alex Crecca and Sara Crecca have filed a wrongful death suit against CYFD and those case workers.



“They had that golden opportunity at the Duke City Urgent Care call out in October and yet they left him in the care of his mom and she repeatedly left him in the care of abusers his entire life and the department knew that,” said Sara Crecca, with The Crecca Law Firm.



Crecca said what comes next, makes that missed opportunity more devastating.



Just two months later, in December 2019, police were called to the Cinnamon Tree Apartments in Albuquerque. James was unresponsive.



Zerrick Marquez was watching James at the time. He told first responders he tripped and fell on the boy, who passed out and stopped breathing. He told first responders he had waited about 30 minutes to call for help.

The story didn’t add up, according to first responders. The injuries were so extensive KOB 4 can't show them. On Thursday, Marquez pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in death, agreeing to life in prison – but attorneys said CYFD is just as guilty.



“We have CYFD not accepting responsibility for blatant failures to protect this child and other children,” said Alex Crecca with The Crecca Law Firm. That they have an obligation to protect and that they are woefully inadequate and grossly failing.”



CYFD released a fatality report on James just last month, detailing a number of allegations brought to the department's attention before his death in 2019.