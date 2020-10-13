4 men arrested for child solicitation after undercover sting operation | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

4 men arrested for child solicitation after undercover sting operation

Colton Shone
Updated: October 13, 2020 05:20 PM
Created: October 13, 2020 04:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Police arrested four men who are accused of trying to have sex with young teenagers.

Alejandro Whitehorse, Emory Kingery, Jose Tomas Garcia, David Adame were arrested after a string by a multi-agency operation led by the FBI.

Advertisement

According to the criminal complaints, the suspects all tried to set up encounters with people they believed were underage girls, some claiming to be as young as 13 years old. However, they were really chatting with an undercover agent. 

The men were using the social media app Mocospace and the adult website Skip The Games.

The criminal complaints show explicit messages that were exchanged.

 Officials said the men were arrested after they showed up to an agreed upon location. They are all facing child solicitation charges.  


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Governor Lujan Grisham announces new restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19
Governor Lujan Grisham announces new restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19
Protesters knock down obelisk monument on Santa Fe Plaza
Protesters knock down obelisk monument on Santa Fe Plaza
Police respond to fatal shooting at Albuquerque church parking lot
Police respond to fatal shooting at Albuquerque church parking lot
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 389 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 389 additional COVID-19 cases
Suspect in APD officer-involved shooting was connected to earlier homicide
Suspect in APD officer-involved shooting was connected to earlier homicide
Advertisement


Police reveal more information about suspect involved in homicide, officer-involved shooting
Police reveal more information about suspect involved in homicide, officer-involved shooting
Governor Lujan Grisham announces new restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19
Governor Lujan Grisham announces new restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19
Keller says Albuquerque is prepared to handle COVID-19 outbreak at homeless shelter
Keller says Albuquerque is prepared to handle COVID-19 outbreak at homeless shelter
ABQ Business First: How crime impacts businesses
ABQ Business First: How crime impacts businesses
Santa Fe mayor criticized for city's response to obelisk being torn down
Santa Fe mayor criticized for city's response to obelisk being torn down