4 men arrested for child solicitation after undercover sting operation

Colton Shone
Updated: October 13, 2020 05:20 PM
Created: October 13, 2020 04:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Police arrested four men who are accused of trying to have sex with young teenagers.
Alejandro Whitehorse, Emory Kingery, Jose Tomas Garcia, David Adame were arrested after a string by a multi-agency operation led by the FBI.
According to the criminal complaints, the suspects all tried to set up encounters with people they believed were underage girls, some claiming to be as young as 13 years old. However, they were really chatting with an undercover agent.
The men were using the social media app Mocospace and the adult website Skip The Games.
The criminal complaints show explicit messages that were exchanged.
Officials said the men were arrested after they showed up to an agreed upon location. They are all facing child solicitation charges.
