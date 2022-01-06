4 New Mexicans charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Witzemann has pleaded not guilty in the case, along with Martin and Griffin, who has since faced challenges to his position as an Otero County commissioner.

"Just because people don't like my political position and the way I speak, in my opinion, is not a reason to resign," Griffin said.

Griffin and Martin have bench trials scheduled in March.

Retired Army Lt. Colonel Leonard Gruppo pleaded guilty last year. He was sentenced to 24 months of probation.

Of all the New Mexico defendants, Griffin has been the most vocal. You can read more about his case here.