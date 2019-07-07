4 people shot outside downtown Albuquerque nightclub | KOB 4
4 people shot outside downtown Albuquerque nightclub

Joshua Panas
July 07, 2019 12:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Four people were shot outside Lotus nightclub in Albuquerque early Sunday morning. 

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the victims were taken to local hospitals and are expected to survive. 

Several witnesses were interviewed by police. However, due to conflicting statements and insufficient evidence, APD spokesman Simon Drobik said no arrests have been made. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shootings to call Crimestoppers at (505) 843-STOP. 

