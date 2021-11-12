4 senators support suit against Gov. Lujan Grisham on federal pandemic aid

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Back in September, Democrat Sen. Jacob Candelaria and Republican Sen. Gregory Baca filed a lawsuit against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. They said the legislature should be the ones deciding what to do with more than $1 billion in federal pandemic aid.

As that arguments head to the New Mexico Supreme Court next week, four more Democrat senators have added their names in support of the lawsuit. An amicus brief filed in the courts by Democrat Sens. Gerald Ortiz y Pino, George Munoz, Joseph Cervantes and Daniel Ivey-Soto calls that spending into question.