Police: 6-year-old attacked by dogs in SE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
April 18, 2019 06:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 6-year-old boy was attacked by two dogs on Thursday afternoon, according to Albuquerque police.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Chama SE around 3 p.m.

An officer on the scene said the boy climbed into a yard where there were four dogs. Two of the dogs attacked the boy, according to police.

The child was transported to the hospital and taken to surgery for trauma suffered to his neck, head and face.

All four pit bulls were put into a 10-day quarantine to make sure they are licensed and up-to-date on their vaccines.

Police said the owner likely won't face charges for the attack because they believe the child got into the owner's yard on his own accord.

Editor's Note: Police originally said the boy was 4 years old. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: April 18, 2019 06:02 PM
Created: April 18, 2019 04:04 PM

