4-year-old who died appeared to have numerous injuries, court documents say
4-year-old who died appeared to have numerous injuries, court documents say

Brittany Costello
Updated: December 13, 2019 05:05 PM
Created: December 13, 2019 04:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A search warrant sheds light on a case involving the dead of a 4-year-old child.

Police were called to the Cinnamon Tree Apartments in southeast Albuquerque Tuesday, where they found child unresponsive.

The search warrant says a man was babysitting the child while the mother was at work.

He told police he tripped and fell on the child -- knee first.

The documents say that after the child got up, they went to the bathroom to clean off blood from a previous injury.

The man told officers that the child told him he didn't feel good -- and fell as he made his way back to the bedroom, hitting his head.

That's when the man said the child started having breathing problems.

The man said he started CPR-- and called the child's mother before calling for help.

The child died at the hospital.

No charges have been filed yet.


