4-year-old who died appeared to have numerous injuries, court documents say

The documents say that after the child got up, they went to the bathroom to clean off blood from a previous injury.

The man told officers that the child told him he didn't feel good -- and fell as he made his way back to the bedroom, hitting his head.

That's when the man said the child started having breathing problems.

The man said he started CPR-- and called the child's mother before calling for help.

The child died at the hospital.

No charges have been filed yet.