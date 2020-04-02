40 new COVID-19 cases reported on Navajo Nation, bringing total to 214

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 02, 2020 06:43 AM
Created: April 02, 2020 06:22 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to the Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service, there are now 214 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.
Officials have also confirmed a total of 7 deaths due to the virus.
The 214 reported cases include 39 cases in New Mexico:
“We're two weeks into this pandemic and we need many more test kits, we need testing labs in our communities so we can get results much quicker. The public needs to be mindful that these numbers are going to continue to increase if every family, every individual does not follow the advice of health care experts," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a press release. "We're working around the clock to get the word out, but ultimately, it's the decision of every individual. Stay home, stay safe, save lives!"
The Navajo Nation's curfew remains in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
