44th Annual Greek Festival returns to Albuquerque
Kassi Nelson
October 05, 2019 09:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Hundreds of people celebrated all things Greek at a festival Saturday.
The 44th Annual Grecian Festival had a variety of activities from food to dancing to cooking lessons.
“We have a free park and ride at Lomas and University so you don’t have to worry about parking and when you're taking all your pastries home, guess what? The bus picks you up at the front drops you off right in front of your car,” said Grecian Festival volunteer Nicki Panagopoulos.
The festival will continue tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church.
