46 cars stolen while warming up this month

But, some people are making changes.

“We're running about a week behind on a lot of the electrical [work]," said Rolando Aquino the sales manager at Accessories Unlimited. He said this winter there has been more people getting remote starters for their cars.

Aquino said there are cheaper options too. A pedal jack will prevent the brake pedal from being pushed down. It costs around $80 and would prevent would-be warm-up car thefts.

APD said it’s important to limit stolen cars because they often are used for other crimes.

"Just don't leave the keys hanging, and let that thief have a go-ahead on it - do something to prevent it,” Aquino said.