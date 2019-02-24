48-hour challenge encourages teens to go missing | KOB 4
48-hour challenge encourages teens to go missing

Kassi Nelson
February 24, 2019 07:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are warning families about a new challenge where the goal is to get a missing person post on Facebook. 

The viral 48-hour challenge encourages teens to disappear for two days. They gain "points" for every social media mention, including likes and shares.  

APD say they believe it's happening in New Mexico too. 

Police say four girls ran away at the same time, and they think they were competing in the challenge. 

"It ties up not only police resources, it ties up the family members who are worried sick about these kids who are participating in this challenge," APD spokesperson Simon Drobik said.

Kassi Nelson


Updated: February 24, 2019 07:03 PM
Created: February 24, 2019 06:58 PM

