4th Annual Burque Bee City Pollination Celebration to go virtual

Brett Luna
Created: June 23, 2020 06:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Insect pollinators are often taken for granted.

"They pollinate one in every three foods we eat,” said Amy Owen, a beekeeper and owner of Desert Hives.

In New Mexico, there are hundreds of pollinators across the state.

"We have almost 500 native bees in this state alone, which is an incredible amount considering there's like 2,000 in North America all together,” said Anita Amstutz, founder of Think Like a Bee.

These pollinators are about to be celebrated at the Fourth Annual Burque Bee City Pollination Celebration.

"It's really fun to learn about bugs and to go into their world,” Amstutz said.

The event, which is typically held at the open space visitor’s center, will be going virtual this year due to COVID-19.

"There's people all over our country and in our families that we would love to have here at the Pollination Celebration that can't come physically, but now we're going to have it broadcasted for everyone to watch, and so we can have a much wider reach for the celebration,” Owen said.

The event kicks off Wednesday at 9 a.m. and will run through Sunday.

Some of the topics will include exploring wild bees in New Mexico. There will also be information about pollinators on the decline and why it matters.

“We want to teach our children and our families about you know how important pollinators are because really it's about our future right?  We know that they're important for our food system and for the survival of the very planet,” Amstutz said.

To learn more about the event, click here.


