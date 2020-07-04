4th of July fireworks dazzle over Albuquerque

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The city of Albuquerque set off 4th of July firework displays across the city for people to enjoy.
While city officials asked people to enjoy the show from their homes, that didn't stop dozens of families from going to the parks to grab a front row seat.
North Domingo Baca Park, one of the launch sites, was blocked off to the public, so people flocked to nearby parking lots to watch the show.
"We pulled up to go to the skate park. We didn't even know about the fireworks. Skate park is closed. They closed the skate park. We're kind of bummed, but now there's some fireworks, so just live it up a little bit. It's Fourth of July. Might as well do something," said one attendee.
"Well we were at home and decided to come here to see the fireworks because we can't light our own," said another attendee.
The displays lasted about 20 minutes and were synced up to a soundtrack that played on the radio.
Overall, families said they were excited to do something that made life feel normal again.
