5 more residents, 8 additional staffers test positive for COVID-19 at La Vida Llena senior care facility

Updated: April 04, 2020 10:41 PM
Created: April 04, 2020 10:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Five more residents and eight additional staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at the long-term senior care facility La Vida Llena. The total number of people who have tested positive at the facility has reached 35 and two residents have died.
Mayor Tim Keller addressed the outbreak during a Saturday press conference.
"These events that are happening at our centers at our elder care facilities, how high risk these are right now—I do know the department of health, these facilities operators and the city environmental health department, we are working as fast as we can to try and work on every protocol we can in those facilities," Mayor Keller said.
Mayor Keller said the city has given guidance and procedures to almost 160 assisted living and long-term on how to handle a virus outbreak.
