5 New Mexico counties sue consulting firm for role in opioid epidemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Five New Mexico counties are suing a global consulting firm, claiming it helped fuel the deadly opioid epidemic in the state.

The lawsuit has been filed by Grant, Roosevelt, Sandoval, Rio Arriba and Mora counties against McKinsey & Company.



The counties are accusing the consulting company of racketeering, saying the firm caused financial damages to emergency, law enforcement, and child protective services used to combat opioid addiction and overdoses.



The lawsuit says the company served as the outside marketing arm for Purdue Pharma and for years helped create marketing strategies to boost sales of the opioid painkiller OxyContin.