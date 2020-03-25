51 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death, bringing state total to 543 | KOB 4
51 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death, bringing state total to 543

Justine Lopez
Updated: April 04, 2020 04:38 PM
Created: March 25, 2020 11:04 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) has announced 51 additional positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Mexico to 543. The NMDOH also announced one COVID-19-related death.

The most recent cases by county are:

  • 23 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 4 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 1 new case in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 9 new cases in San Juan County
  • 6 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 3 new cases in Torrance County

The case numbers that the NMDOH announced Friday, April 3 erroneously included three duplicates. Those numerical errors have now been corrected and are reflected in Saturday's total New Mexico COVID-19 case report, which currently stands at 543.

As of Saturday, 37 people are currently being hospitalized due to COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

The NMDOH also reported that 54 people have recovered from COVID-19

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. New Mexicans are urged to stay at home and only go out when necessary. 

New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.

For the latest COVID-19 coverage, click here. To find local resources, click here


