51 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death, bringing state total to 543

Justine Lopez
Updated: April 04, 2020 04:38 PM
Created: March 25, 2020 11:04 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) has announced 51 additional positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Mexico to 543. The NMDOH also announced one COVID-19-related death.
The case numbers that the NMDOH announced Friday, April 3 erroneously included three duplicates. Those numerical errors have now been corrected and are reflected in Saturday's total New Mexico COVID-19 case report, which currently stands at 543.
As of Saturday, 37 people are currently being hospitalized due to COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
The NMDOH also reported that 54 people have recovered from COVID-19
The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. New Mexicans are urged to stay at home and only go out when necessary.
New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.
