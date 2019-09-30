550 expansion project to start second phase of construction
Steve Soliz
September 30, 2019 08:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— State officials will begin construction next month on Highway 550 through Bernalillo.
Transportation officials said construction will begin Oct. 28 and will be between NM 313 and Highway 528 in Rio Rancho.
The project will expand roadways from four to six lanes and add new sidewalks, curbs, gutters, and pedestrian and bicycle improvements.
“We just ask for everybody's patience. We are working diligently to help improve your roadways,” said NMDOT spokeperson Kimberly Gallegos.
The project will also include the first “continuous flow intersection” in the state to ensure smoother traffic and less congestion.
“A continuous flow intersection gives priority to vehicles that have the predominant movement through the area,” said NMDOT engineer Justin Gibson.
As a result, traffic flow will look a lot different at 550 and 528 with stoplights set far from the intersection.
“Commuters traveling on NM 528 that would like to get on eastbound 550 would have the priority where they wouldn't have to stop at the intersection,” Gibson said.
The $24 million is expected to take about two years to complete.
