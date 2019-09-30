550 expansion project to start second phase of construction

“We just ask for everybody's patience. We are working diligently to help improve your roadways,” said NMDOT spokeperson Kimberly Gallegos.

The project will also include the first “continuous flow intersection” in the state to ensure smoother traffic and less congestion.

“A continuous flow intersection gives priority to vehicles that have the predominant movement through the area,” said NMDOT engineer Justin Gibson.

As a result, traffic flow will look a lot different at 550 and 528 with stoplights set far from the intersection.

“Commuters traveling on NM 528 that would like to get on eastbound 550 would have the priority where they wouldn't have to stop at the intersection,” Gibson said.

The $24 million is expected to take about two years to complete.

