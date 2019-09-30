550 expansion project to start second phase of construction | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

550 expansion project to start second phase of construction

Steve Soliz
September 30, 2019 08:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— State officials will begin construction next month on Highway 550 through Bernalillo.

Advertisement

Transportation officials said construction will begin Oct. 28 and will be between NM 313 and Highway 528 in Rio Rancho.

The project will expand roadways from four to six lanes and add new sidewalks, curbs, gutters, and pedestrian and bicycle improvements.

“We just ask for everybody's patience.  We are working diligently to help improve your roadways,” said NMDOT spokeperson Kimberly Gallegos.

The project will also include the first “continuous flow intersection” in the state to ensure smoother traffic and less congestion.

“A continuous flow intersection gives priority to vehicles that have the predominant movement through the area,” said NMDOT engineer Justin Gibson.

As a result, traffic flow will look a lot different at 550 and 528 with stoplights set far from the intersection.

“Commuters traveling on NM 528 that would like to get on eastbound 550 would have the priority where they wouldn't have to stop at the intersection,” Gibson said.

The $24 million is expected to take about two years to complete.

To learn more about the project, click here. 

Credits

Steve Soliz


Created: September 30, 2019 08:36 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

One dead after shooting at high school homecoming party
One dead after shooting at high school homecoming party
4 Investigates: Neighborhood held ‘hostage’ with home sales frozen for years
4 Investigates: Neighborhood held ‘hostage’ with home sales frozen for years
Teen sentenced in murder of 15-year-old boy
Teen sentenced in murder of 15-year-old boy
Lab-tested dogs rescued by Animal Humane
Lab-tested dogs rescued by Animal Humane
Bronze shoes stolen from veterans memorial
Bronze shoes stolen from veterans memorial
Advertisement



BCSO to conduct staffing study to request more deputies
BCSO to conduct staffing study to request more deputies
Woman continues search for her brother's killer
Woman continues search for her brother's killer
4 Investigates: New documents reveal Santa Fe's problem with training city workers
4 Investigates: New documents reveal Santa Fe's problem with training city workers
Eastern NM state fair honors fallen firefighter
Eastern NM state fair honors fallen firefighter
550 expansion project to start second phase of construction
550 expansion project to start second phase of construction