6 cases of the mumps being investigated in Bernalillo County

The Associated Press
September 05, 2019 05:43 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - State health officials say they're investigating six cases of the mumps in Bernalillo County.

New Mexico Department of Health officials say the patients range in age from 7 to 41.

Mumps is a highly contagious disease that is typically preventable through vaccination.

It is spread through the air and by droplets of saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose or throat of an infected person, usually when the person coughs or sneezes.

The virus can be spread through shared use of drinks, cups or eating utensils.

Health officials say people exposed to mumps could become ill 12 to 25 days later.

But some people who get mumps have very mild or no symptoms and often they don't know they have the disease.

The Associated Press


Created: September 05, 2019 05:43 PM

