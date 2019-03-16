6-month-old baby dies under CYFD care

Mateo Duran, Romero’s uncle, spoke on behalf of his niece and Zuber who are currently out of custody awaiting their trial.

The family’s attorney said about nine relatives offered to care for the children, but CYFD denied their request.

Duran said that Romero was concerned for her children’s health when she saw scratches on her daughter’s arms and behavioral problems. Romero noticed that her baby also was not groomed, poorly clothed and had improper hygiene.

She sent complaints to her caseworker. This month, four documented complaints were sent out days before her son was said to be sick.

Duran said Romero’s visits were canceled, as well as her son’s doctor appointment, a week before the child's death.

Thursday, Romero was called by CYFD and told her son died and was taken to UNM hospital. Duran said Romero and Zuber only got to see their son at the mortuary.

Duran said CYFD needs to be held accountable for not following through on the complaints.

He said his family should be able to have custody of the 2-year-old daughter.

“We had some unfortunate things happen, and we take full responsibility and accountability for that,” said Duran. “But we’re good people that take care of our children.”