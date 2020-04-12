6 new deaths, 74 additional confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, bringing state total to 1,245

A previous COVID-19 case count released by NMDOH included two duplicate cases in Sandoval County that were counted twice and one duplicate case Doña Ana County that was counted twice. NMDOH has corrected those errors in Sunday's total.

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. New Mexicans are urged to stay at home and only go out when necessary.

New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.

For the latest COVID-19 coverage, click here. To find local resources, click here.