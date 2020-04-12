6 new deaths, 74 additional confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, bringing state total to 1,245 | KOB 4
Justine Lopez
Created: April 12, 2020 04:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) announced 74 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths in New Mexico Sunday. The state total of confirmed cases is now 1,245 and the death toll is 26. NMDOH also confirmed that 295 people have recovered.

The latest positive cases of COVID-19 include:

  • 18 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 1 new case in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 4 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 38 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 2 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health has identified positive COVID-19 cases in residents and/or staff at the following congregate living facilities:

  • Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
  • Aztec Health Care in Aztec
  • Beehive Homes in Farmington
  • Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque
  • Good Samaritan Manzano del Sol in Albuquerque 
  • La Vida Llena in Albuquerque
  • Legacy Santa Fe in Santa Fe
  • Lifecare Farmington in Farmington
  • Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque

Eighty individuals are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico. That number may include individuals who tested positive out-of-state and were transferred to a facility in New Mexico.

A previous COVID-19 case count released by NMDOH included two duplicate cases in Sandoval County that were counted twice and one duplicate case Doña Ana County that was counted twice. NMDOH has corrected those errors in Sunday's total.

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. New Mexicans are urged to stay at home and only go out when necessary. 

New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.

For the latest COVID-19 coverage, click here. To find local resources, click here


