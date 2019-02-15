One killed in fire at abandoned apartment complex
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Fire investigators are looking into what sparked a fire at an abandoned four-plex in northwest Albuquerque.
According to Albuquerque Fire Rescue officials, crews were called to the complex at 63rd and Avalon around 2:30 a.m. Friday with reports that there was a trapped victim inside.
Firefighters arrived to see smoke and flames coming from the apartment.
Crews got the fire under control and made entry to find a victim deceased.
Investigators are now working to determine how the fire started and get more information on the victim.
