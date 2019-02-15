One killed in fire at abandoned apartment complex | KOB 4
One killed in fire at abandoned apartment complex

Marian Camacho
February 15, 2019 06:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Fire investigators are looking into what sparked a fire at an abandoned four-plex in northwest Albuquerque.

According to Albuquerque Fire Rescue officials, crews were called to the complex at 63rd and Avalon around 2:30 a.m. Friday with reports that there was a trapped victim inside.

Firefighters arrived to see smoke and flames coming from the apartment.

Crews got the fire under control and made entry to find a victim deceased.

Investigators are now working to determine how the fire started and get more information on the victim.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: February 15, 2019 06:20 AM
Created: February 15, 2019 06:07 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

